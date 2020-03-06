Anti-polio drive from March 16 in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

A five-day anti- polio campaign in Sukkur district to administrator anti-polio drops to children will start here from March 16 (Monday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A five-day anti- polio campaign in Sukkur district to administrator anti-polio drops to children will start here from March 16 (Monday).

In this connection, the Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar has directed the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio and other officials of the concerned departments in the Sukkur district to provide security to the anti-polio workers.

He said that negligence on part of vaccination teams will no be tolerated at any cost and strict action will be taken against the officials concerned.

He said the plan formulated in this regard by health department should be implemented in letter and spirit to meet the target.

He further said strict monitoring of the campaign should be conducted and work of all the mobile teams should be checked properly.