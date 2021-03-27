Anti Polio Drive From March 29
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Next round of anti-polio campaign will commence from March 29, 2021 (Monday) in the district.
A spokesman of health department said on Saturday that 1.327 million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign which would continue till April 2, 2021 (Friday).
He said that 3549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been completedin this regard.