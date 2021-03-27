UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Drive From March 29

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:24 PM

Anti polio drive from March 29

Next round of anti-polio campaign will commence from March 29, 2021 (Monday) in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Next round of anti-polio campaign will commence from March 29, 2021 (Monday) in the district.

A spokesman of health department said on Saturday that 1.327 million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign which would continue till April 2, 2021 (Friday).

He said that 3549 teams would perform duty and all necessary arrangements had been completedin this regard.

More Stories From Health

