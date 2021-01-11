UrduPoint.com
Anti Polio Drive From Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:16 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Tasawar on Monday has said all available resources were being utilized to eradicate polio.

During the upcoming drive, over 92,898 children below the age of five will be immunized against the disease with different polio teams constituted to administer the crucial drops.

While presiding over a meeting in this connection, at his office here, the DC said the drive would start from January 11 and will be continue till January 17 in all talukas of the district.

"We have taken special measures to further strengthen coverage during the anti-polio drive," he said, adding that senior staff of the district health department has been deputed to monitor activities during the campaign.

Special counters have been established at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to children. The deputy commissioner urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children during the on going drive.

