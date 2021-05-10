UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive In Attock From June 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:01 PM

Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from June 7

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from June 7.

"The five-day polio vaccination drive should be conducted under strict preventive measures for Covid-19".

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar announced on Monday while chairing a meeting in this context which was attended by Chief executive officer Health Dr Jawad Ellahi, assistant commissioners, DDHOs Health of six different tehsils, Superintendent Vaccination, In charge Polio Control Room and representatives of World Health Organization.

He urged that a 'no touch' vaccination method should be adopted so that distance is maintained between the front line worker and child.

He said health department teams must ensure that polio drops are administered to all children between the ages of one to five, adding parents must cooperate with the teams to make the campaign a success.

The health officials informed that as many as 1100 teams have been constituted; they will be present at all entry and exit points of the city, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centers.

They further revealed that 100 fixed teams and 35 transit teams have been constituted. Representatives of the World Health Organization on this occasion have informed that Punjab reported 14 polio cases in 2020 so far.

