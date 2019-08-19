Anti-polio drive in Bannu from Aug 26

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to carry out an anti-polio drive in Bannu district from August 26th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to carry out an anti-polio drive in Bannu district from August 26th.

The drive will continue up till September 1st in which 1100 teams will take part. 266 area in-charges, 32 monitoring teams and 57 UC officers will perfume in anti-polio drive.

A notification said that 225,687 children will be vaccinated against polio during the campaign.