An anti-polio drive will be held in the city from November 4

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :An anti-polio drive will be held in the city from November 4.

The district administration has formed different teams to monitor the anti-polio drive and make it successful.

The city health department has also formed teams to administer anti-polio drops to the children upto five years.

The security matters of the anti-polio teams were also reviewed.