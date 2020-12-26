Anti-polio drive in Kasur from January 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :-:As many as 644,660 children under five years of age will be administered polio vaccine during a five-day anti-polio drive starting from January 11, 2021 in the district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio and anti-typhoid drives at committee room here on Saturday.

He said that total 1,381 teams had been constituted to administer polio drops to children.

The meeting was told that 12-day anti-typhoid drive would begin from February 1, 2021 during which children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be inoculated to save them from typhoid.

The meeting was further told that 209 teams had been formed which would inoculate children at 26 urban union councils of the district.

The DC directed the officers concerned to make the drives a success by vaccinating each and every child.