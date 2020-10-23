UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Polio Drive In Khnewal From Oct 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Anti-Polio drive in Khnewal from Oct 26

A five-day anti-polio drive would be kicked off in collaboration with health department here from October 26, district government official informed Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would be kicked off in collaboration with health department here from October 26, district government official informed Friday.

Local commissioner presided over meeting to review arrangements of the said campaign.

Anti-corona activities and anti-dengue measures were also placed on agenda of the meeting. Assistant Commissioners, CEO health among large number of officials participated on the occasion.

DC gave away certificates among health officials who were deputed to perform duty in upcoming days. He had instructed staffers to achieve hundred percent target to make the society as polio- free

Related Topics

October From Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin on New START: We Need to Avoid Extra Condi ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Arts Council organized a function to pay h ..

16 minutes ago

DIG Traffic offers KCCI to partner in resolving tr ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat quota of two mills canceled over violations

2 minutes ago

Nusrat Bhutto's struggle for democracy is unforget ..

2 minutes ago

105,000 complaints out of 114,000 resolved in ten ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.