Anti-Polio drive in Khnewal from Oct 26

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would be kicked off in collaboration with health department here from October 26, district government official informed Friday.

Local commissioner presided over meeting to review arrangements of the said campaign.

Anti-corona activities and anti-dengue measures were also placed on agenda of the meeting. Assistant Commissioners, CEO health among large number of officials participated on the occasion.

DC gave away certificates among health officials who were deputed to perform duty in upcoming days. He had instructed staffers to achieve hundred percent target to make the society as polio- free