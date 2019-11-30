UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive In Rajanpur From Dec 16

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 07:18 PM

A five-day anti-polio drive would commence from Dec 16 in the district in which anti-polio drops would be administered to over four lakh kids under five years of age

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive would commence from Dec 16 in the district in which anti-polio drops would be administered to over four lakh kids under five years of age.

Assistant Commissioner Murad Hussain said this while presiding over a meeting of the district committee here on Saturday.

He said that all departments and each person of the society should play their role for complete elimination of polio virus from the country.

Vitamin A capsules would also be given to children along with poliovaccine during the drive.

