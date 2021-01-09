UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive In Sahiwal From January 11

CHICHAWATNI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :-:The five-day anti-polio drive will begin from January 11, Monday, during which, polio vaccine would be administered to 492,000 children under five years of age in Sahiwal district.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Babar Bashir at a meeting, CEO Health Dr Syed Azhar Abbas Naqvi said that 1273 teams including 1070 mobile, 89 transit and 114 static teams had been formed which would administer anti-polio drops to children. He said that proper monitoring of polio team would be ensured.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Sahiwal Babar Bashir said the government was determined to eradicate the crippling disease of polio and for this purpose, vaccination to every child was being ensured.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for anti-polio drive made by the health department in the district.

Additional deputy commissioner general Sher Afgan and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

