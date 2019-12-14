Anti-polio drive inaugurated

A three-day anti-polio drive had been inaugurated here at the Children Hospital Faisalabad on Saturday whereas the campaign would be continued in the district till Monday (Dec 16).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day anti-polio drive had been inaugurated here at the Children Hospital Faisalabad on Saturday whereas the campaign would be continued in the district till Monday (Dec 16).

Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali parliamentarians Faizullah Kamoka, Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Lateef Nazar, Chaudhary Ali Akhtar, Adil Parvaiz and Mian Khiyal Kastroy cut the ribbon to inaugurate the drive.

ADCR Fazale Rabbi Cheema, AC City Zoha Shakir, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad and others were also present.

On this occasion, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra said that the drive would continue up to December 20 and more than 1.378 children up to the age of five years would be administered polio vaccine.

As many as 3,323 teams haf been constituted which would remain active during the campaign to achieve full target, he added.