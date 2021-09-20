Anti-polio drive kick offs in Bahawalnagar

The inaugural ceremony of the anti-polio drive was held today at the District Headquarters Hospital, Bahawalnagar.

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of the anti-polio drive was held today at the District Headquarters Hospital, Bahawalnagar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign for children.

CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Chaudhry Usman Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar has said that the anti-polio campaign will continue till 22nd September while catch-up activity will be carried out on 23rd and 24th September.

As many as 1828 mobile, 126 fixed and 81 transit teams are participating in the drive. Target has been set to vaccinate more than 500,000 children under the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar said that appropriate arrangements have been made for the security of polio workers.

Citizens are urged to vaccinate their children with polio drops for a safe future.