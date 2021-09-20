UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive Kick Offs In Bahawalnagar

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:49 PM

Anti-polio drive kick offs in Bahawalnagar

The inaugural ceremony of the anti-polio drive was held today at the District Headquarters Hospital, Bahawalnagar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign for children

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The inaugural ceremony of the anti-polio drive was held today at the District Headquarters Hospital, Bahawalnagar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shafqatullah Mushtaq inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign for children.

CEO Health Dr. Asfandyar and Medical Superintendent Dr. Chaudhry Usman Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar has said that the anti-polio campaign will continue till 22nd September while catch-up activity will be carried out on 23rd and 24th September.

As many as 1828 mobile, 126 fixed and 81 transit teams are participating in the drive. Target has been set to vaccinate more than 500,000 children under the age of five.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar said that appropriate arrangements have been made for the security of polio workers.

Citizens are urged to vaccinate their children with polio drops for a safe future.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Bahawalnagar September

Recent Stories

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

4 minutes ago
 Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Sum ..

Putin Will Not Participate in US-Hosted Global Summit on COVID-19 - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embez ..

Court grants two day remand in Rs440 million embezzlement case

2 minutes ago
 Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

Referee Refreshers Soccer Futsal Course concludes

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, ..

Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camps at Sindh, Balochistan coastal areas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.