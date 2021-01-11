UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Kick Offs In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:52 PM

Anti-polio drive kick offs in Bahawalpur

The three-day anti-polio campaign starts here today with a mission to eradicate polio from the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The three-day anti-polio campaign starts here today with a mission to eradicate polio from the country.

As many as 717,694 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive.

Total of 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

As many as 3932 polio workers will participate in the drive.

The campaign will be monitor by 477 supervisors, 296 area in-charges, 122 union council monitoring officers and six tehsil supervisors. January 14 and January 15 are reserved days for left-out children.

