Anti-polio drive kicks off in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A three-day anti-polio drive has kick-started on Monday from Sept 21 to 23 here in Bahawalpur.

As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district.

Some 1599 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 transit teams.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Five special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan while 14 motorbike teams will give vaccines in areas near river banks and children of gipsies.