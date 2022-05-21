Anti-polio drive kicks off in city

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the five-day drive starting from May 23 to 27, around two million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6800 teams were formed.

Talking on the occasion, DC Umar Sher said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil. He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. "Polio free Lahore is our mission", he added.

The DC warned that no one would be allowed to show careless attitude towards the campaign. He said that immunization of every child below five years of age of the city would be ensured.