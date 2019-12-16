UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Jaffarabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jaffarabad Agha Shair Zaman on Monday inaugurated a five- day anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to a child at Hospital Dera Allah-yar area of Jaffarabad district

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Qudrat Ullah Jamali and other doctors were present on the occasion where the DHO also briefed regarding polio campaign measures.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Qudrat Ullah Jamali and other doctors were present on the occasion where the DHO also briefed regarding polio campaign measures.

He said about 41655 children would be administered polio drops across the district by polio workers in order to make the drive successful.

The DHO said in this regard, various teams had been formed to ensure administering polio drops to children at different points including bus stops, border points and other main areas.

Moreover, teams had also been formulated for nomad families 'children to administer them polio drops during the campaign.

He said security forces including police and Levies have been assigned for ensuring foolproof security of polio workers in drive.

Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad said all possible resources would be utilized to make polio campaign a successful in order to save children from crippling.

He also urged parents, scholars and educationists to cooperate with polio teams to eradicate menace of polio diseases. He urged media to play their key role for creating awareness among citizens about importance of giving children anti- polio drops in the area.

He also instructed officials concerned to monitor the teams during campaign in respective areas of district, so that any children would not be deprived of administering polio drops in the area.

