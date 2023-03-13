UrduPoint.com

Anti Polio Drive Kicks Off In Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Anti polio drive kicks off in Khairpur

A five-day anti-polio drive started across the district Khairpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive started across the district Khairpur on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa inaugurated the campaign by administering the anti-polio vaccine to children at Khairpur Medical College Hospital.

More than 68,000 children of eight talukas, up to five years old age will be vaccinated during the campaign.

DHO Khairpur told that the campaign will continue till March 15. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children. The left-out children will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity during the ongoing campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Khairpur March

