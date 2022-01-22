Anti-polio drive kicks off in Lahore

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha formally inaugurated anti-polio drive by administering polio vaccine to children at the Mian Mir Hospital here on Saturday.

During the five-day drive starting from January 24 to 28, as many as 1.87 million children under five years of age would be administrated anti-polio drops and for this purpose, 6326 teams had been formed.

Talking on the occasion, DC Umar Sher said that Union Council Monitoring Officers and Area In-charges would perform duties in the field to make polio drive a success.

He maintained that all district officers and assistant commissioners would monitor the drive in their respective tehsil. He urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. "Polio free Lahore is our mission",he added,Assistant Commissioner Cant Zeeshan Ranjha and hospital administration were also present.