Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Mir Raza Ozgen, the district administration team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue on Monday visited Nowshera Kallan and adjoining areas to review preparations for the start of anti-polio drive

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Mir Raza Ozgen, the district administration team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue on Monday visited Nowshera Kallan and adjoining areas to review preparations for the start of anti-polio drive.

The district administration team administered polio drop among children to officially kick off the campaign in the surrounding villages.

The team also gave drops to those children who parents were not will to give anti-polio drops to their children.

The district administration has finalized all preparation for a successful anti-polio drive.

The Deputy Commissioner said that eradication of polio virus from the country was our collective responsibility and called on all stakeholders to work in coordination to make the country polio-free which is very important for the bright and secure future of our coming generations.

He said that polio-teams were visiting door to door to make sure no children were left without polio vaccine.

