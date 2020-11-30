UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Seven KP Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:54 PM

Anti-polio drive kicks off in seven KP districts

Anti-polio campaign Monday started in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial metropolis and Khyber districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-polio campaign Monday started in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial metropolis and Khyber districts.

Coordinator of Emergency Operations Center KP, Abdul Basit said at least 6.4 million children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Around 28000 teams have been formed for the purpose of which 25579 were mobile while 868 were fixed teams. Besides, he said 1100 were transit teams.

He said cogent security measures have been adopted to provide security for anti-polio workers.

This was the 10th anti-polio campaign of the year; he informed adding 22 cases of polio virus have been reported in the province so far.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Mobile Million

Recent Stories

Indian cricket fan makes marriage proposal to Aust ..

11 minutes ago

Asia stocks drop as virus cases overshadow vaccine ..

9 seconds ago

Malaria gains at risk from coronavirus pandemic: U ..

11 seconds ago

COVID-19 Countermeasures at 2021 Tokyo Olympics to ..

12 seconds ago

Turkey's exports up 5.6% to $17.33B in Oct

16 seconds ago

Nigerian President Decries Deadly Jihadist Attack ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.