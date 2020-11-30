Anti-polio drive kicks off in seven KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Anti-polio campaign Monday started in seven districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including provincial metropolis and Khyber districts.

Coordinator of Emergency Operations Center KP, Abdul Basit said at least 6.4 million children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the ongoing anti-polio drive.

Around 28000 teams have been formed for the purpose of which 25579 were mobile while 868 were fixed teams. Besides, he said 1100 were transit teams.

He said cogent security measures have been adopted to provide security for anti-polio workers.

This was the 10th anti-polio campaign of the year; he informed adding 22 cases of polio virus have been reported in the province so far.