Anti-polio drive; missed children to be covered in a week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Incharge Anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain Friday said around 15,000 children missed anti-polio drops for certain reasons, being out of the city or not present at home.

Talking to APP, he said children who had missed immunization would be administered next week.

He said over 862,000 children, below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops out of the set target of 878,000 children under a five-day drive that started on December 16.

Hussain informed that 2,353 teams including 228 zonal supervisors, 37 transit points and allied and tehsil hospitals participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

He said Polio is a national issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Hussian said that besides anti-polio drops, to overcome Vitamin A deficiency in children, blue capsules were also given to children of 6 to 11 months having dose of 100,000 IU while red capsules having high dose of 200,000 IU have been given to children of 12 to 59 months.