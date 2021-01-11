Anti-polio drive starts in Bannu, Wazir sub-division

A five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in Bannu district and Wazir sub-division to vaccinate children against the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in Bannu district and Wazir sub-division to vaccinate children against the crippling disease.

Official of district administration, Bannu said on Monday that around 216000 children would be vaccinated during the ongoing drive.

He said 1022 polio teams have been formed to conduct door-to-door vaccination of children. The administration has also appealed to the general public to vaccinate their children against polio and not pay heed to negative propaganda against polio drops.

The administration also asked the people to extend complete cooperation to the teams and save their children.