Anti-polio drive to be inaugurated on 22nd

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The next round of a three-day anti-polio drive will start in the district from January 22.

As many as 1.3 million children will be administered polio drops while 4,870 fixed, transit and mobile teams will accomplish the task across the district.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmed on Friday said the drive would beopened at Hilal Ahmed Maternity Hospital on January 22.