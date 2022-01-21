UrduPoint.com

Anti-polio Drive To Be Inaugurated On 22nd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:26 PM

Anti-polio drive to be inaugurated on 22nd

The next round of a three-day anti-polio drive will start in the district from January 22.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The next round of a three-day anti-polio drive will start in the district from January 22.

As many as 1.3 million children will be administered polio drops while 4,870 fixed, transit and mobile teams will accomplish the task across the district.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmed on Friday said the drive would beopened at Hilal Ahmed Maternity Hospital on January 22.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile January From Million

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

PITB Organizes a Yoga Awareness Building Session

5 minutes ago
 Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

Anarkali blast: Two alleged facilitators arrested

10 minutes ago
 Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad A ..

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

25 minutes ago
 Moscow Confirms to London Readiness to Discuss All ..

Moscow Confirms to London Readiness to Discuss All Security Issues - Defense Min ..

1 minute ago
 Eritrean refugees in Tigray 'desperate': UN

Eritrean refugees in Tigray 'desperate': UN

1 minute ago
 NAB files 3,772 references in various accountabili ..

NAB files 3,772 references in various accountability courts since inception

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.