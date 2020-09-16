UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive To Be Observed From 21st

Wed 16th September 2020





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The next round of anti-polio drive will be observed in the district from September 21 to 25.

As many as 1,381,750 children will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

The health department has constituted 3,323 teams, including fixed and transit, to accomplish the task.

This was shared in a meeting of the District Polio Eradication committee heldwith Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair here on Wednesday.

The DC directed for achieving 100 per cent result of the campaign at every cost.

