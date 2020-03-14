UrduPoint.com
Anti-polio Drive To Begin In Larkana From Monday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Over 306850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the four-day National polio campaign starting from March 16, 2020 to save them from the crippling disease

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 306850 children of the Larkana district upto five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the four-day National polio campaign starting from March 16, 2020 to save them from the crippling disease.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Amjad Shah here on Saturday.

He said 812 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during four days campaign.

The DHO said that thirty 82 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 04-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

