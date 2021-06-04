UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive To Begin In Multan From June 7 In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:35 PM

The five-day anti-polio drive would commence from June 7 in the district in which anti-polio drops would be administered to over seven lac kids

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive would commence from June 7 in the district in which anti-polio drops would be administered to over seven lac kids.

All the arrangements have been finalized to make the drive successful. A meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad was held to review arrangements about anti-polio drops here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said the efforts to eliminate polio from the country have been entered into the final stages.

He said it was dire need to eliminate polio from Pakistan as responsible nation and added that no negligence would be tolerated regarding the campaign.

He asked the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the Anti-polio drive effectively.

Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman Gormani briefed the meeting, saying that anti-polio drops would be administered to over 7,58,000 kids under five years of age during the drive.

He said the training of the polio teams has been completed, adding, 100 percent targets of the drive would be achieved.

