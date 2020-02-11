Anti-polio drive to kick off from Feb 17

UrduPoint.com
Tue 11th February 2020

A five-days polio eradication drive to kick off here from Feb 17 to administer polio drops to children up to five year age

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-days polio eradication drive to kick off here from Feb 17 to administer polio drops to children up to five year age.

The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem ur Rehman Memon while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements being taken for upcoming anti-polio campaign, said that about 2,41,660 kids up to 5 years age will be administered anti-polio drops.

He said that no negligence be tolerated in this regard. DC further said that this year more polio cases had been reported as compared to the last year, which was very alarming.

He stressed upon the parents to get their kids vaccinated during anti-polio campaign, so that kids could be protected from life long morbidity. Among others assistant commissioners of 4 Talukas, District health officer (DHO) Dr Allahdad Rathore, MS Umer kot Dr Azam Khoso, Doctors and large number of para medical staff attended the meeting.

Your Thoughts and Comments

