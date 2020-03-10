Anti polio drive to kick off from March 16 in Tharparkar: DC

Deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh Tuesday said that five-day polio eradication drive to kick off from March 16 in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh Tuesday said that five-day polio eradication drive to kick off from March 16 in Tharparkar district.

While chairing a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio drive here, DC asked the officials concerned to take all out efforts to make polio drive successful and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

DC Mirpurkhas zahid Hussain Memon, DC Umerkot Nadeem Memon and DC Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem apprised the meeting about steps being taken for upcoming polio campaign.

Meanwhile focal person for Umerkot. Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas briefed the meeting about arrangements taken for administering polio vaccine to the kids upto 5 years.

Among others officials of Revenue, Health, education, Police and other departments also attended the meeting.