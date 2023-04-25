UrduPoint.com

Anti-Polio Drive To Kick Off From May 8

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Anti-Polio drive to kick off from May 8

A five-day-long Anti-Polio drive will commence in the entire district on May 8

A five-day-long Anti-Polio drive will commence in the entire district on May 8.

Incharge Anti-Polio drive of the district Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that 3,723 teams, including 3,272 mobile teams,289 fixed points,214 Union council medical officers and 765 area incharges, would vaccinate polio drops to over 947,000 children under five years of age during the campaign from May 8-14.

He informed that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 162 transit points while teams would be deputed at toll plazas so that no child would be deprived of immunization.

He said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.

Hussain added that purpose of frequently launching campaigns was to protect children through the polio vaccine and increase their immunity.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

