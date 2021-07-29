Anti-polio drive to start from August 2 in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops across the Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive starting from August 2

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-polio drops across the Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive starting from August 2. This was told in a meeting held at the Committee Room of the Deputy Commissioner Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsaan Ali Jamali and other concerned officers.

Director Health and Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 2649 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams, 133 transit teams and special teams for the Cholistan and the river areas.

The campaign will be monitored by 477 Supervisors, 337 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

The left out children will be given vaccines on August 5 and August 6.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that all-out efforts are needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.