Anti-polio drive to start from Jan 16 in Sargodha

A five-day anti polio drive will begin from January 16, 2023 in which 663,793 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A five-day anti polio drive will begin from January 16, 2023 in which 663,793 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine in the district.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Khaliqdad Niswana while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that to make the polio campaign successful, a total of 3,331 teams including 169 UCMO, 612 area in-charges, 3,036 mobile, 206 fixed and 89 transit teams would be formed in 167 union councils.

Dr Khaliqdad Niswana said that 7,237 workers including 524 of education department, 155 of welfare department, 107 of civil defense, and 27 employees of other departments would perform their duties in the field during the drive.