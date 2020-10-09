Anti-polio drive to start from Oct 6

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:19 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from October 26 .

This was told in a meeting held here on Friday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Some 1770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

Five special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gipsies.

The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Door-to-door campaign will continue from October 26 to October 28 whereas October 29 and October 30 are reserved days for left out children.

The DC directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that all-out efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.

