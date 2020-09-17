UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Drive To Start From Sept 21

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:53 PM

Anti-polio drive to start from Sept 21

The next National Polio Eradication campaign would continue in the district from September 21 to 25 and polio teams would vaccinate 621,477 children up to the age of five years

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The next National Polio Eradication campaign would continue in the district from September 21 to 25 and polio teams would vaccinate 621,477 children up to the age of five years.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh chaired a meeting here on Thursday in this regard and directed the concerned officials to ensure strict monitoring of door to door campaign. He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Focal person Dr Tariq Hassan briefed the meeting that training session had been completed and all out efforts were being made to achieve the target of polio vaccination.

He told that 1420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties in the district, adding that total 3694 personnel will participate in the drive.

The education, Social Welfare, Civil Defense, Rescue-1122 and other concerneddepartments would also participate to make the campaign successful.

Related Topics

Polio Education Mobile September All From

Recent Stories

&quot;Government plays key role in embracing new w ..

26 minutes ago

Greek minister says EU's asylum rules have 'failed ..

3 minutes ago

No sign rights abuses abating under new Burundi go ..

3 minutes ago

Police recover big cache of arms, arrest one

3 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest 16 Iraqi Citizens Suspected ..

3 minutes ago

WPC, FDI to make joint efforts to curb gender base ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.