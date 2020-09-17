Anti-polio drive to start from Sept 21

The next National Polio Eradication campaign would continue in the district from September 21 to 25 and polio teams would vaccinate 621,477 children up to the age of five years

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The next National Polio Eradication campaign would continue in the district from September 21 to 25 and polio teams would vaccinate 621,477 children up to the age of five years.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh chaired a meeting here on Thursday in this regard and directed the concerned officials to ensure strict monitoring of door to door campaign. He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Focal person Dr Tariq Hassan briefed the meeting that training session had been completed and all out efforts were being made to achieve the target of polio vaccination.

He told that 1420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams would perform polio duties in the district, adding that total 3694 personnel will participate in the drive.

The education, Social Welfare, Civil Defense, Rescue-1122 and other concerneddepartments would also participate to make the campaign successful.