Anti-polio Drive To Start On May 15 In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 11:02 PM

A seven-day National polio campaign will start from May 15 to 21 in Larkana district in which more than 306,950 children of the Larkana district upto the five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

All-out arrangements have been finalized for the National immunization Campaign of Polio to save the children from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Hussain Shah here on Saturday evening.

He said the children upto five years of age would be administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) during the seven days campaign.

He said 890 mobile teams have been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood/rain-affected areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three (5) Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during seven days campaign.

DHO Larkana said that thirty 90 transit polio teams have also been constituted in the district in this regard and they would be available at Railway Station, Bus stops and various markets of the district during the 07-day anti-polio campaign.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile polio teams to make the national anti-polio campaign complete success.

He also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized againstthis crippling disease.

