Anti-polio drops refusal cases register considerable drop in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The number of parents refusing administering anti-polio drops to their children has dropped to a considerable level in Peshawar owing to proper counseling and awareness campaigns carried out in the district.

According to a report of the Health Department on Thursday, as compared to the last year's statistics, the number of refusal cases in areas including union councils Akhunabad, Deh Bahadur, Dheri Baghbanan, Kakshaal, Shaheen Muslim Town-1 and 2, UC Yakkatoot-1-2 and 3, UC Wazir Bagh, UC Bhana Mari, UC Hazar Khawani-1 and 2, Landi Arbab, Naothia Qadeem and UC Sheikh Abad, have witnessed a considerable decline.

The report said the achievement was made possible with the help of local political representatives and Ulema who conducted direct sessions with the parents and convinced them for administering anti-polio drops to their children to save them from future disabilities.

It further said that the results were much encouraging adding no new case of the polio disease was reported during the last one year. It said such awareness campaigns and sessions would also be carried out in Peshawar and other vulnerable districts of the province before the start of next anti-polio campaigns.