UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Vaccination Campaign To Start From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:53 PM

Anti-polio vaccination campaign to start from Monday

More than 896,000 children will be administrated anti-polio drops during a five day campaign which would commence in the entire district from November 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :More than 896,000 children will be administrated anti-polio drops during a five day campaign which would commence in the entire district from November 25.

Incharge Anti-polio drive, Muhammad Hussain informed APP that 2181 polio teams would conduct door-to-door campaign and administer polio drops to 896, 977 children less than five years of age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain said that 287 fixed centers and transit points have been designated while 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area incharges have also been deployed for it.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success, he added.

He urged the parents to cooperate with the teams so that the set target could be achieved.

Related Topics

Polio November From

Recent Stories

CJP says no  need of notices and summons if state ..

38 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Unaware of Reported Russian Spies in C ..

3 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous raises questions about Nawaz Sharif’ ..

52 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Rescue 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar on pain management held at Civil Hospital

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Defense launches Trade Control Office ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.