Anti Polio vaccination drive from Feb 17

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The three-day anti-polio vaccination drive for children under the age of five would start from February 17 across the Malakand division, said Deputy Commissioner Osman Mehsud.

Presiding over a meeting of all stakeholder, he directed them to ensure vaccination of all target population through a comprehensive campaign, adding that the government is committed to make Malakand polio free.

He also called for strict security measures for vaccination teams and directed police to remain highly vigilant during vaccination drive to avert any untoward incident.

The directed to make the vaccination successful by administering polio drops to each and every child under the age of five.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioner, District Health Officer Wazir Khan and other officials.