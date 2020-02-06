UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti Polio Vaccination Drive From Feb 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Anti Polio vaccination drive from Feb 17

The three-day anti-polio vaccination drive for children under the age of five would start from February 17 across the Malakand division, said Deputy Commissioner Osman Mehsud

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The three-day anti-polio vaccination drive for children under the age of five would start from February 17 across the Malakand division, said Deputy Commissioner Osman Mehsud.

Presiding over a meeting of all stakeholder, he directed them to ensure vaccination of all target population through a comprehensive campaign, adding that the government is committed to make Malakand polio free.

He also called for strict security measures for vaccination teams and directed police to remain highly vigilant during vaccination drive to avert any untoward incident.

The directed to make the vaccination successful by administering polio drops to each and every child under the age of five.

The meeting was attended by all Assistant Commissioner, District Health Officer Wazir Khan and other officials.

Related Topics

Police Polio Malakand February All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

26 minutes ago

New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that ..

26 minutes ago

Govt's negotiations with allies to start this week

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Senegalese President

41 minutes ago

Info minister inaugurates road, bridge in UC Dhera ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Trade Unions to Hold General Railroad Stri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.