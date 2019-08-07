UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-polio Vaccination Drive Launched At Bus Stands

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:53 PM

The district administration Lahore has launched a special anti-polio vaccination drive at bus terminals for the children coming to Lahore from Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after detection of some new polio cases in those districts

Special teams, called transit teams, have been deputed at all wagon and bus terminals including at Badami Bagh Lorry Adda, Naizi Bus Stands, Jinnah Terminal and others.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed gave instructions to all assistant commissioners to ensure checking of the working of transit teams.

She said that all buses and wagons coming from these districts should be checked and if any child is found among the passengers, he or she must be administered polio and IPV drops.

The DC also directed the Administrator Lorry Adda and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Lahore to depute staff for checking of buses.

"All assistant commissioners and deputy district officers Health must visit the transit teams and take action if any staff is found negligent of duty," she added.

