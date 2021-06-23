UrduPoint.com
Anti-typhoid Campaign In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The two-week long anti-typhoid campaign, which began in all urban areas of the Sargodha district, was in full swing, and over 36712 children were administered vaccine, informed Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Rai Samiullah on Wednesday.

He said that 240 teams including 26 fixed points under area-incharge were active for the drive to vaccinate 420,693 children from ages nine months to 15 years of age.

Dr Samiullah advised all parents to play their role in order to get the children vaccinated against the disease.

