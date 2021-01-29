UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-typhoid Drive To Be Launched In 123 UCs Of RWP District From Feb 1

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:23 PM

Anti-typhoid drive to be launched in 123 UCs of RWP district from Feb 1

Around 226 area Incharges have been trained with the coordinated efforts of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to monitor the two-week long anti-typhoid vaccination campaign that would be launched in urban areas of the district from February 1 to 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Around 226 area Incharges have been trained with the coordinated efforts of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to monitor the two-week long anti-typhoid vaccination campaign that would be launched in urban areas of the district from February 1 to 15.

Incharge District vaccination programme, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that over 1,876,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district.

She said that children in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, Kotli Satyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas will be given injections to protect them from typhoid.

The CEO informed that Principal Allied Hospital's of the city Dr Muhammd Umer has ensured the representatives of UNICEF in a meeting that qualified staff of the allied hospitals would be provided to make the drive a success.

Meanwhile Incharge vaccination drive Ch Muhammad Hussain informed that 1101 mobile teams have been constituted that would go door to door to vaccinate free of cost injection to the children while a comprehensive micro plan has been finalized to complete the task of immunization.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the health teams as a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of the district.

Related Topics

United Nations Mobile Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta February From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

15 seconds ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

4 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

9 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh terms Civil Service Reforms as ..

45 seconds ago

Five COVID-19 patients die in Romania hospital fir ..

47 seconds ago

Women university Swabi to launch center for online ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.