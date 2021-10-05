Antibody levels remain unchanged among vaccinated people catching COVID-19: Israeli study

Israeli researchers have found that the antibody levels among people who were infected with COVID-19 shortly after receiving the first vaccine dose remained unchanged despite infection, Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said on Monday

JERUSALEM, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Israeli researchers have found that the antibody levels among people who were infected with COVID-19 shortly after receiving the first vaccine dose remained unchanged despite infection, Bar Ilan University (BIU) in central Israel said on Monday.

Therefore, people tested positive after receiving the first dose should be offered with the second dose, as it provides optimal protection, the team suggested.

The findings are included in a joint study conducted by BIU and Ziv Medical Center (ZMC) in northern Israel and published in the journal Epidemiology and Infection.

The team tracked a cohort of 541 ZMC health care workers, some of whom had already recovered from COVID-19, to determine how those previously infected with the virus responded to vaccination compared to those who weren't infected.

It was found that previously infected individuals who received one dose of the vaccine had much higher antibody levels than fully vaccinated workers who were never infected.