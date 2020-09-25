UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Any Amount Of Alcohol Use During Pregnancy Harmful To Child's Brain: Aussie Research

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Any amount of alcohol use during pregnancy harmful to child's brain: Aussie research

Any amount of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have a significant impact on a child's brain development, leading to anxiety, depression, and poor attention in youth, a new research from Australia's University of Sydney said

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Any amount of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have a significant impact on a child's brain development, leading to anxiety, depression, and poor attention in youth, a new research from Australia's University of Sydney said.

Published on Friday, researchers from the university's Matilda Center for Research in Mental Health and Substance found children who exposed to even low level of alcohol in the womb during pregnancy displayed more psychological, emotional or behavioral problems than unexposed children.

Low level of alcohol use has been defined as no more than six drinks per week.

In the largest study of its kind, the researchers sampled 9,719 youth to investigate the connection between a small amount of alcohol consumption in pregnancy and the psychological, behavioral, neural, and cognitive differences in children aged nine to 10 years old, hoping to find out whether there is a safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy.

"Our research found that even small amounts of alcohol consumed while pregnant can have a significant impact on a child's brain development," lead author, PhD candidate Briana Lees from the Matilda Center said.

"The data indicates that there is no completely safe level of alcohol consumption during pregnancy.""This study is so important because in Australia, around 50 percent of women drink alcohol before they know they are pregnant, and 25 percent do so after they know. The vast majority consume one or two standard drinks per occasion which this study shows is enough to impact the baby's brain."

Related Topics

Australia Poor Sydney Lead Women From Depression

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

7 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

18 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

21 minutes ago

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former off ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea, Russia Exchange Messages to Mark 30th An ..

1 minute ago

Merkel's View of Nord Stream 2 Unchanged - German ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.