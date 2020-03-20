Apex committee takes various important decisions to prevent corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee in its meeting held here Friday took various important decisions related to prevention and spread of corona pandemic in the province.

A press release issued here after the meeting said that the meeting chaired by KP governor Shah Farman and attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corp Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Noman Mehmood considered various options to prevent and curb corona pandemic with the help of civil and military administrations.

The meeting noted that all civil and military institutions are fully alert to deal with any emergency in coming days and agreed that masses would be sensitized to adopt precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease.

The administrative heads of Relief and Health departments briefed the apex committee regarding preventive measures.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that corona is a pandemic that has affected the whole world, adding that people should have to cooperate with the masses and avoid unnecessary traveling and gatherings.

On the occasion the Governor and Chief Minister and other members of the committee did not shake hand not hugged as part of preventive measures.

KP Health Minister Taimr Salim Jhagra, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Sanaullah Niazi, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizm ud din Secretary Relief Abid Majid, Secretary Health and other civil and military officers attended the meeting of apex committee.