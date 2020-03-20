UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apex Committee Takes Various Important Decisions To Prevent Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

Apex committee takes various important decisions to prevent corona

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee in its meeting held here Friday took various important decisions related to prevention and spread of corona pandemic in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee in its meeting held here Friday took various important decisions related to prevention and spread of corona pandemic in the province.

A press release issued here after the meeting said that the meeting chaired by KP governor Shah Farman and attended by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Corp Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Noman Mehmood considered various options to prevent and curb corona pandemic with the help of civil and military administrations.

The meeting noted that all civil and military institutions are fully alert to deal with any emergency in coming days and agreed that masses would be sensitized to adopt precautionary measures to avert the spread of the disease.

The administrative heads of Relief and Health departments briefed the apex committee regarding preventive measures.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that corona is a pandemic that has affected the whole world, adding that people should have to cooperate with the masses and avoid unnecessary traveling and gatherings.

On the occasion the Governor and Chief Minister and other members of the committee did not shake hand not hugged as part of preventive measures.

KP Health Minister Taimr Salim Jhagra, Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Sanaullah Niazi, Principal Secretary to Governor Nizm ud din Secretary Relief Abid Majid, Secretary Health and other civil and military officers attended the meeting of apex committee.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Alert All

Recent Stories

Coronavirus hit hard mobile business across KP

2 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid orders for ..

2 minutes ago

Markets rally on huge economic support plans

4 minutes ago

LG deptt to establish hand washing points at diffe ..

2 minutes ago

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

19 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.