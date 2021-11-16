UrduPoint.com

Apheresis Machine For Dengue Patients Inaugurated At GAIMTH

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:33 PM

Apheresis machine for the provision of platelets to dengue patients has been inaugurated at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (GAIMTH) here on Tuesday

The machine costing Rs 4.5 million was provided by the Punjab government to the hospital.

Institute of Blood Transfusion Services (IBTS) Director Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Director Dr Sajid Mehmood, District Blood Transfusion Officer (DBTO) Dr Shakeel Ahmed were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion, Director Dr Shahid Mehmood, Hospital Director Dr. Sajid Mehmood and District Blood Transfusion Officer (DBTO) Dr. Shakeel Ahmed said the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps to provide better medical facilities to people.

It was a commendable step by the Punjab government to provide Asheresis machine to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital for dengue patients, they added.

They said that special measures for the treatment of dengue patients including platelets would be provided free of cost at Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

For this purpose, Apheresis Machine and test kits had been handed over to the hospital management, they added.

Director IBTS Dr Shahid Mehmood said the cost of one kit was Rs 20,000 which could be used only for one patient.

Dr. Shahid Mehmood said the staff of blood unit had also been given regular training on how to use the machine.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Director Dr Sajid Mehmood said the managementof Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital was taking laudable steps for thetreatment of patients and further measures were being adopted for improvement.

