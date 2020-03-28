API appeals provincial govt for compensate

Chairman, Association of Private Institutions (API), Sindh, Bashir Ahmed Channa on Saturday appealed the provincial government to provide interest-free loans to private educational institutions in the wake of the prevailing situation created by the outbreak of Covid-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman, Association of Private Institutions (API), Sindh, Bashir Ahmed Channa on Saturday appealed the provincial government to provide interest-free loans to private educational institutions in the wake of the prevailing situation created by the outbreak of Covid-19.

In his statement, Chairman API Sindh, informed that many educational institutions were unable to pay monthly salaries to their staff.

He further said the association had devised a plan to appealed the government to help them out financially by providing interest-free loans so that they could pay salaries to their staff.