APSS appoints HMC Spine Centre as one of its fellowship centers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Asia Pacific Spine Society (APSS), an international spine society that offers fellowship programme, has appointed Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Spine Centre, as one of APSS Fellowship Centers.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, APSS Associate Professor Chris Yin Wei Chan approached HMC Spine Centre Incharge Prof Muhammad Arif Khan to inform about appointment of his center.

APSS is offering fellowship programme annually including the APSS Deputy Synthes Clinical and Travelling Fellowship, APSS Medtronic Fellowship, APSS Miraclus Fellowship and APSS-SICOT Deputy Synthes Spine Exchange Fellowship.

APSS will inform HMC of the call for volunteering hosts for each fellowship programme by the Secretariat as least six months prior to the fellowship programme.

It merits a mention here that HMC is the only hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa equipped with state of the art machinery.

The hospital started providing spine surgery under the guidance of Dr. Muhammad Arif in 2003 and in 2012 Spine Center was established. While in 2017, endoscopy surgery was started in the hospital.

Establishment of Spine Center has brought a revolution in lives of spine patients by conducting complicated surgeries of spine, broken spinal cord, back bone TB, tumors, fractures, hunch back etc.

All these surgerices were conducted on very nominal charges within in the afford of common people, the press release claimed.

Presently, establishment of a separate Spine Institute with 150 beds capacity is in progress. The project was launched in 2015 and in its completion stage.