Arain Welfare Association organize free medical camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Founder of the Bhai Khan Welfare Association and General Secretary Muhammad Yasin Arain has said that the Arain Welfare organization was serving destitute people without discrimination so that the miseries of poor persons could be mitigated.

He expressed these views on the occasion of a day-long medical camp organized by the Arain Welfare Association. Eminent ortho Physician Muhammad Rashid Qayoom Ansari examined over 200 patients and provided medicines free of cost.

He lauded the welfare projects of Arain Welfare and assured to assist those social welfare organizations who believed in serving humanity.

Central President and Chief Organizer of camp Adnam Mubin said that our aim was to seek Allah's blessings by serving humanity Central Chairman Yaqoob Bhatti, General Secretary Kamran Anwer Arain, Faqeer Muhammad Attari, Qaqar Arain, Ghulam Ali, Umer Shaukat and Chairman Donate blood, save blood organization Rashid Rajput, Muhammad Ismail and others were also present.