Argentina Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

(@FahadShabbir)

Argentina has approved Sputnik Light as a separate COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Argentina has approved Sputnik Light as a separate COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of Argentina as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot," the RDIF said in a statement.