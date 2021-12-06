UrduPoint.com

Argentina Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

Argentina Approves Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

Argentina has approved Sputnik Light as a separate COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Argentina has approved Sputnik Light as a separate COVID-19 vaccine and as a booster dose, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health of Argentina as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot," the RDIF said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Argentina Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

10 seconds ago
 South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Tra ..

South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Travel Bans Discriminatory

17 seconds ago
 Lukashenko to Address Nation, Parliament in Januar ..

Lukashenko to Address Nation, Parliament in January - Reports

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

6 minutes ago
 Saint-Gobain group expands hold in construction ch ..

Saint-Gobain group expands hold in construction chemicals

6 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.