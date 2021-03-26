Argentina Halts Flights From Brazil, Chile, Mexico Over COVID-19 Risks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Argentina will suspend flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico starting Saturday amid an increase in COVID-19 vases across the world, the government has announced

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Argentina will suspend flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico starting Saturday amid an increase in COVID-19 vases across the world, the government has announced.

"Starting Saturday, flights from Brazil, Chile and Mexico will be suspended.

There will be more [border] control for Argentinians returning from abroad," the government said in a statement late on Thursday.

The country's border will remain shut down for tourists.

Those traveling to Argentina will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a plane, take another test upon arrival and another one seven days later while staying in quarantine until then.