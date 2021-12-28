Argentina registers 20,263 new daily COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

Argentina reported 20,263 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Argentina reported 20,263 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The daily cases was the highest in five months, only slightly lower than the previous record of 21,590 cases on July 6.

According to the ministry, the latest figures raise the total caseload to 5,480,305 and the death toll to 117,066, with 92,395 currently active cases.

The Omicron variant "is transmitted very quickly, even in open-air spaces and in vaccinated people," said Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti on Monday, adding the fact "that it infects vaccinated people does not mean the vaccines do not work -- the cases are very mild."