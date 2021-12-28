UrduPoint.com

Argentina Registers 20,263 New Daily COVID-19 Cases, 31 More Deaths

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Argentina registers 20,263 new daily COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

Argentina reported 20,263 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Argentina reported 20,263 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 more deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The daily cases was the highest in five months, only slightly lower than the previous record of 21,590 cases on July 6.

According to the ministry, the latest figures raise the total caseload to 5,480,305 and the death toll to 117,066, with 92,395 currently active cases.

The Omicron variant "is transmitted very quickly, even in open-air spaces and in vaccinated people," said Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti on Monday, adding the fact "that it infects vaccinated people does not mean the vaccines do not work -- the cases are very mild."

Related Topics

Argentina July

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working w ..

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working week

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi updates procedure to enter the emirate f ..

Abu Dhabi updates procedure to enter the emirate from within UAE

37 minutes ago
 EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 ..

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 UAE companies in 3 months

37 minutes ago
 Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German ..

Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German court

4 minutes ago
 China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2 ..

China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2021

4 minutes ago
 ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for Si ..

ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for Sindh local govt polls

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.